What are Liberman's demands? Not just the Defense portfolio

Avigdor Liberman is demanding that the Intelligence Ministry be dissolved and that his party receive the Defense, Absorption, Jerusalem and Diaspora portfolios as a condition for Yisrael Beytenu joining a coalition headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.



According to a report Sunday on Channel 12, it's not clear whether Liberman wants the Jerusalem and Diaspora portfolios for a third minister in his party or that one minister will hold several portfolios.

The main issue that hinders the inclusion of Yisrael Beytenu in the government is the Draft Law, and the solution seems to be the Override Clause.

Two years ago, the High Court of Justice overturned the previous Draft Law and the idea is to re-enact the law together with the Override Clause, which bypasses the Supreme Court, preventing it from disqualifying the law.