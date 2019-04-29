Trump condemns New York Times anti-Semitic cartoon

US President calls on New York Times to apologize for 'fake news' against him as it apologized for anti-Semitic cartoon.

US President Donald Trump condemned the New York Times for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon and accused the newspaper of publishing fake news and hate about him.

"The New York Times has apologized for the terrible Anti-Semitic Cartoon, but they haven’t apologized to me for this or all of the Fake and Corrupt news they print on a daily basis. They have reached the lowest level of “journalism,” and certainly a low point in @nytimes history!" Trump tweeted Monday.

The cartoon, which appeared in Thursday's international edition, depicted Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Trump -- who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

The paper, which offered an apology for the anti-Jewish caricature on Saturday, said Sunday that an internal investigation into the affair revealed that the inclusion of the cartoon, which portrayed Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as the dog of President Donald Trump, was the work of a single editor who had been allowed to add the image due to a “faulty process”.

“We have investigated how this happened and learned that, because of a faulty process, a single editor working without adequate oversight downloaded the syndicated cartoon and made the decision to include it on the Opinion page. The matter remains under review, and we are evaluating our internal processes and training. We anticipate significant changes.”

The statement included an apology for the cartoon, which the paper acknowledged was anti-Semitic and “unacceptable”.

“We apologize for the anti-Semitic cartoon we published. Here’s our statement: We are deeply sorry for the publication of an anti-Semitic political cartoon last Thursday in the print edition of The New York Times that circulates outside of the United States, and we are committed to making sure nothing like this happens again. Such imagery is always dangerous, and at a time when anti-Semitism is on the rise worldwide, it’s all the more unacceptable.”