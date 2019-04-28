New York Times apologizes for anti-Semitic cartoon

NYT apologizes for cartoon of blind Trump wearing kippah led by Netanyahu as guide dog with Star of David collar. 'An error of judgement.'

The New York Times on Saturday apologized for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon in its international print edition featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump.

The cartoon, which appeared in Thursday's newspaper, depicted Netanyahu as a guide dog wearing a Star of David collar and leading a blind Trump -- who was wearing a kippah, or a Jewish skullcap.

In an apology published on Twitter by the Times's opinion section -- which will also appear in print on Monday -- the newspaper said the drawing "included anti-Semitic tropes."

"The image was offensive, and it was an error of judgment to publish it," it added.