EU Rabbis: US should increase gun control

President of Conference of European Rabbis suggests US follow New Zealand's lead after San Diego synagogue shooting, ban automatic weapons.

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the President of of the Conference of European Rab bis, called on the US to consider enacting new gun control legislation in response to the deadly shooting at a San Diego synagogue on Saturday.

"Together with the entire House of Israel, we express our deep sorrow to the family of Lori Gilbert Kaye and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," Rabbi Goldschmidt said.

"We are shocked that in the United States the attacks on the synagogues continue.

"We turn to President Trump to reconsider the issue of permitting the possession of weapons in the United States; Maybe it is time, Mr. President, to prohibit the possession of automatic weapons by civilians, like in New Zealand?"