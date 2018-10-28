The eleven victims of Saturday’s deadly mass-shooting attack on a synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania have been identified.

Eight men and three women were among the dead, authorities announced Sunday, including 71-year-old Dan Stein, 75-year-old Joyce Feinberg, 65-year-old Richard Gotfried, 97-year-old Rose Malinger, 66-year-old Jerry Rabinowitz, 59-year-old Cecil Rosenthal and his 54-year-old brother David Rosenthal, 84-year-old Bernice Simon, Bernice’s 86-year-old husband Sylvan Simon, 88-year-old Melvin Wax, and 69-year-old Irving Youngner.

The gunman, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, was reportedly inside the synagogue for roughly 20 minutes, shooting congregants and guests who had arrived for a circumcision ceremony held in the Tree of Life synagogue.

Bowers was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and several handguns.

After 11 people were killed and 2 others wounded, Bowers exited the synagogue, but was confronted by police officers, who opened fire on him.

During an exchange of fire with officers, Bowers wounded four officers on the scene, before he was shot and wounded. Bowers then surrendered himself to police and was placed under arrest.

Investigators said they were treating the mass-shooting as a hate crime, and confirmed Sunday that Bowers had made anti-Semitic statements and expressed a desire to massacre Jews during the 20-minute shooting attack.

"During the course of his deadly assault on the people of the synagogue, Bowers made statements regarding genocide and his desire to kill Jewish people," US Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady said Sunday.