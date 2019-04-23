Golan welcomes Netanyahu initiative

Golan Regional Council welcomes intention to name community after Trump: 'Consistent with goal we set to double population within decade.'

The Golan Regional Council welcomed Prime Minister Netanyahu's announcement that he intends to name a settlement in the Golan after US President Donald Trump.

"This decision is consistent with the aspiration and goal we've set to double the number of Golan residents within a decade. The Golan is Israel's nature reserve and we're preserving its uniqueness for the future," the council noted.

Prime Minister Netanyahu, his wife Sara and sons Yair and Avner toured the Golan Heights today. The family toured Sa'ar River, Nimrod Fortress, drover Rangers in Merom Golan and visited Mount Hermon.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said during the trip, "I'm here with my family and the masses of citizens of Israel at the foot of the Golan Heights, happy with the joy of the holiday and our beautiful country.

"And there's more joy - a few weeks ago I brought President Trump's official recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights forever," added the Prime Minister.

"We need to express our appreciation by naming a settlement or place in the Golan Heights after Donald Trump, and I'll bring it to the government soon," he said.