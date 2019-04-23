Watch: Netanyahu pledges to name Golan town after Trump

PM Netanyahu: 'I intend to bring a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan named after President Donald J. Trump.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu pledge to build a new community named after US President Donald Trump on the Golan Heights in gratitude for the president's recognition of Israel's sovereignty on the strategically important territory.

During a family visit to the Golan Heights, Netanyahu said that "all Israelis were deeply moved when President Trump made his historic decision to recognize Israel's sovereignty on the Golan Heights."

"Therefore, after the Passover holiday, I intend to bring to the government a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump."