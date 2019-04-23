ISIS publishes photo, names of Sri Lanka terrorists

ISIS terrorist organization follows up on claim of responsibility for Easter bombings that killed over 300 people.

The ISIS terrorist organization released a photograph of seven of the terrorists behind the deadly Ester bombings in Sri Lanka shortly after claiming responsibility for the attacks that left 321 people dead and 375 hospitalized

A statement issued by the organization details the names of the seven terrorists who allegedly carried out the attack and including a photograph in which the terrorists appeared in masks.

Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan authorities announced that the number of fatalities in the deadly terrorist attack had risen to 321.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Raniel Wickremasinghe warned today that there is a possibility that more attacks will be carried out in the country, adding that there are more explosive devices and other terrorists in the country.

Previously, authorities believed that the National Thowheeth Jama’at (NTJ), a Sri Lankan Islamist movement, was responsible for orchestrating the Easter Sunday attacks.

However, a government spokesman had emphasized that NTJ was small and would have required "international support" to carry out such a complex attack.