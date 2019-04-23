ISIS claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

ISIS has claimed responsibility for bombings that left 321 people dead and 375 hospitalized in Sri Lanka.
In a statement released by its Amaq news agency, the group said it was targeting citizens of countries bombings its territories and Christians.
Previously, authorities believed that the National Thowheeth Jama’at (NTJ), a Sri Lankan Islamist movement, was responsible for orchestrating the Easter Sunday attacks.
However, a government spokesman had emphasized that NTJ was small and would have required "international support" to carry out such a complex attack.
More to follow.