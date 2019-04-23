ISIS claims responsibility for Sri Lanka bombings

Two days after the deadly attacks which claimed 321 lives, ISIS claims responsibility for the massacre.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for bombings that left 321 people dead and 375 hospitalized in Sri Lanka.

In a statement released by its Amaq news agency, the group said it was targeting citizens of countries bombings its territories and Christians.

Previously, authorities believed that the National Thowheeth Jama’at (NTJ), a Sri Lankan Islamist movement, was responsible for orchestrating the Easter Sunday attacks.

However, a government spokesman had emphasized that NTJ was small and would have required "international support" to carry out such a complex attack.

