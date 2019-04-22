Sri Lanka: Number of dead rises to nearly 300

After Sri Lanka attacks, death toll rises to 290, number of injured stands at 450.

The death toll from a series of attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 290, local authorities reported.

According to the reports, the number of people injured in the blasts currently stands at approximately 450.

Security forces have arrested a total of 24 suspects.

So far, no terror organization has claimed responsibility for the Easter Sunday attacks, which occurred nearly simultaneously in three churches and three hotels.

A seventh explosion occurred later on Sunday. Police located a pipe bomb and safely detonated it, preventing an additional tragedy.