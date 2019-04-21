50 dead in Sri Lanka explosions

At least 50 killed, 150 wounded in explosions at 2 hotels, 2 churches in Sri Lanka.

At least 50 have been reported dead and 150 wounded after two churches and two hotels were hit by explosions Sunday in Sri Lanka.

The hotels and one church are in the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo, while the other church is in Negombo, north of Colombo.

The explosions took place as the Christian world celebrates Easter on Sunday.

The roof of one of the churches apparently has almost entirely collapsed, injuring worshipers inside.

Rescue forces are treating casualties and evacuating them to local hospitals, while police have launched an investigation.

Nobody has yet claimed responsibility for the explosions, according to Reuters.