Sri Lanka intel warned of Muslim attack on churches

Officials warned previously that terror elements, including radical Islamic group NTJ, would carry out suicide attacks at certain churches.

Intelligence officials in Sri Lanka warned that terrorist elements, including the radical Islamic organization NTJ, would carry out a suicide attack in certain churches during Easter.

In the terror attack this morning, at least 150 people were killed and more than 400 wounded during Easter Sunday prayers. Dozens of victims were evacuated to hospitals in the capital Colombo.

A source in the Sri Lankan security services, who spoke with the Associated Press, reported that six explosions occurred almost simultaneously. According to him, a suspicion that suicide bombers blew themselves up at the entrance to the churches is being investigated. About four hours later another blast was heard in Dehiwela, a suburb of the city of Colombo, in which at least two other people were killed.

Among the dead are 35 foreigners, including French, Americans and Dutch.

The Israeli consul in India, Eli Sneh, said that at this stage there are no known Israeli casualties in the Sri Lanka attacks.