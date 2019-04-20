'Anti-Semitic arsonists don't want to allow Jews true freedom'

World Zionist Organization (WZO) Vice Chairman Yaakov Hagoel responded to the arson fire set at Moscow's Torat Chaim yeshiva during a Passover Seder on Friday.

According to the Interfax news agency, the fire was set in a storage area for kosher meat and swastikas were drawn at the yeshiva’s entrance.

"The anti-Semitic arsonists do not want to allow Diaspora Jews true freedom," Hagoel said. "This serious incident at the Torat Chaim yeshiva in Russia's capital is another red light in the righteous fight in the war against anti-Semitism and terror in Europe."

"I call on Russia's President Putin, a true friend of the State of Israel, to help and protect the Jews in his country, so that they are able, specifically, to proudly fulfill the holiday's commandments, and in general are able to fulfill the other commandments without fear.

"I support the Jewish community in Moscow and hope they will be able to continue their work faithfully, without fearing such instances. I wish them a happy and kosher Passover holiday."