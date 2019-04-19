Moscow yeshiva set on fire during Passover Seder

Arson fire was set at Torat Chaim yeshiva in eastern Moscow as 60 people gather there for Passover celebration.

An arson fire was set at the largest yeshiva in Russia as during a Passover Seder on Friday, Jewish officials said, according to The Associated Press.

No one was reported injured in the fire at the Torat Chaim school in an eastern Moscow suburb.

Olga Esaulova, a spokeswoman for Moscow’s chief rabbi, was quoted by the Interfax news agency as saying the fire was set in a storage area for kosher meat and that swastikas were drawn at the yeshiva’s entrance.

There were about 60 students, rabbis and guests in the building at the time, the RIA-Novosti news agency reported.

Israel’s Kan 11 News reported that in addition, a swastika was sprayed on the front door of the yeshiva.

Earlier this month in Argentina, a man broke into the Mikdash Yosef congregation in Buenos Aires during Shabbat evening services and threatened worshipers.

During the attack, the assailant threatened the worshipers with a sharp object and threw rocks at the congregants and a security guard. He also threw oil on the floor, causing several worshipers to fall. One of the guards prevented further violence by pepper spraying the attacker.

The attacker shouted anti-Semitic slogans and curses against the Jewish people during the attack. He was arrested when the police arrived.

Also this month, a pro-Israel activist was beaten near an anti-Israel rally in Amsterdam by a crowd of men shouting “Jew.”

