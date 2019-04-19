Greenblatt: Peace plan doesn't include giving Sinai to Gaza

US envoy rejects reports that peace plan will include giving a portion of the Sinai Peninsula to Gaza: Don't believe everything you read.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, on Friday rejected reports that the Trump administration’s peace plan will include giving a portion of the Sinai Peninsula to Gaza.

In a tweet, Greenblatt warned against believing unconfirmed reports about the peace plan.

“Hearing reports our plan includes the concept that we will give a portion of Sinai (which is Egypt’s) to Gaza. False! Please don’t believe everything you read. Surprising and sad to see how people who don’t know what’s in the plan make up and spread fake stories,” he wrote.

Little is known about the Trump administration’s peace plan, which has come to be known as the “Deal of the Century”.

Greenblatt on Wednesday confirmed a Reuters report saying that the Trump administration’s peace plan will be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been boycotting the US ever since President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has promised to consider the plan, saying at a conference in Warsaw in February that it should not be rejected before it is even presented.

A source familiar with the Trump peace plan told The Washington Post on Sunday that it will include practical improvements in the lives of Palestinian Arabs but is likely to stop short of ensuring a separate, fully sovereign Palestinian state.

