Greenblatt on peace plan report: This is an accurate report

US envoy confirms Reuters report saying that peace plan will be unveiled in June.

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, on Wednesday confirmed a Reuters report saying that the Trump administration’s peace plan will be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June.

Greenblatt tweeted a link to the report, which was written by the news agency’s Steve Holland, and wrote, “This is an accurate report”.

The report said that White House senior adviser Jared Kushner had urged a group of ambassadors to keep an "open mind" the Middle East peace proposal and said that it will require compromises from both sides.

Kushner, one of the main architects of the peace proposal spoke to about 100 ambassadors from around the world at Blair House as part of a State Department series of speeches, according to Reuters.

The report further said that the proposal has two major components: A political piece that addresses core political issues as the status of Jerusalem, and an economic part that aims to help the Palestinians strengthen their economy.

"He said the plan will require concessions from both sides but won't jeopardize the security of Israel," a source told Reuters. "It requires everybody approaching the plan with an open mind."

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which has been boycotting the US ever since President Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, has promised to consider the plan, saying at a conference in Warsaw in February that it should not be rejected before it is even presented.