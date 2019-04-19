Security forces arrive with bulldozers at home of terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher after the Supreme Court approved the demolition.

IDF force in large numbers arrived on Thursday evening at the home of the terrorist who murdered Israeli teenager Ori Ansbacher in Jerusalem two months ago.

Palestinian Arabs reported that the forces arrived at the home of the terrorist's parents in Hevron, after the Supreme Court last week approved the demolition of two apartments in which the terrorist lived in the five-story building.

The IDF is deployed outside the terrorist’s home with bulldozers and large forces in anticipation of expected disturbances, according to the report.

The terrorist, Arafat Irfaya, murdered 19-year-old Ansbacher in February. Irafya attacked Ansbacher and stabbed her to death in the Ein Yael forest near Jerusalem.

Attorney Leah Tsemel, who represented the terrorist, argued in the petition, among other things, that he is an illiterate who suffered from mental problems and that his actions were not motivated by nationalist motives.

The decision to demolish the terrorists' apartments was made by a majority of two judges against one. The terrorist lived with his parents in one apartment, while the second one only served him.