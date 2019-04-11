High Court OK's destruction of home of Ori Ansbacher's murderer

Petition against decision to destroy home of terrorist who stabbed teen girl to death rejected by High Court.

The High Court of Justice on Thursday approved the demolition of the home of Arafat Arafiah, the terrorist who murdered Ori Ansbacher in February.

Arafiah, a 29-year-old resident of Hevron, stabbed Ansbacher to death in a forested area of ​​Ein Yael, near the Biblical Zoo in Jerusalem.

The court approved the demolition order signed by the OC Central Command, who wanted to demolish two apartments in which the terrorist lived in a five-story building in Hevron.

Attorney Leah Tsemel, who represented the terrorist, argued in the petition that Arafiah was an illiterate who suffered from mental problems and that his actions were not motivated by nationalist motives.

The decision to demolish the terrorists' apartments was made by a majority of two judges - Yitzhak Amit and Alex Stein against George Kara. One of the apartments subject to the demolition order was used by the terrorist alone while the other was used by the terrorist and his parents.