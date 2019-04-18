At least 2 Democratic campaigns reject donations from Ilhan Omar

Democratic campaigns return donations from rep under fire for anti-Semitic statements. 'No place for divisiveness in politics.'

At least two Democrats have rejected campaign contributions made by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

WSOC reported Wednesday that North Carolina congressional candidate Dan McCready on March 30 refunded a $2,000 donation from Omar in November 6.

His spokesman explained “he believes there is no place for divisiveness in politics, and McCready did not feel it is appropriate to accept the donation.”

McCready himself Tweeted on Thursday that he returned the donation because he “vigorously disagrees with any anti-Semitic comments,” while adding that, since then, “dangerous and hateful attacks have started against her.”

Another Democrat, Rep Lucy McBath of Georgia, also rejected a $2,000 contribution from Omar made on March 27, Fox News reported.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said Wednesday that while McBath had not originally disclosed the contribution from Omar, this was due to the fact that her contribution had not been accepted, according to members of McBath’s campaign.

Democtratic Rep Jahana Hayes of Connecticut also did not disclose a contribution from Omar, the Washington Free Beacon reported Wednesday, but her campaign said there was “absolutely not” an effort to hide the donation and that it would be included in next quarter’s fundraising report.

Omar has recently made a string of controversial statements for which she has been accused of anti-Semitism and of belittling the 9/11 attacks.