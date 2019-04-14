Democrats defend Ilhan Omar after Trump tweets 9/11 video

Democratic presidential candidates defend Omar for describing the 9/11 attacks as 'someone did something.'

Influential Democrat politicians rose to Dem. Rep. Ilhan Omar's defense following US President Donald Trump's tweet of a video of Omar's speech downplaying the 9/11 attacks interwoven with dramatic and shocking images of the aftermath of the deadly terror attacks. "We will never forget!" Trump emphasized in capital letters below the video.

Senior Democrats defended Omar, including Democratic presidential candidates Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg and others.

"The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion," Senator Warren wrote. "It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it."

"Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage," Bernie Sanders stated on his Twitter account. "She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end."

None of the politicians criticized Omar's initial comments about 9/11.

Omar had been criticized last week for describing the 9/11 attacks as "some people did something" in a speech she delivered to the Council on American-Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Los Angeles chapter on March 23.

The New York Post newspaper responded to the report about Omar's comments by printing a photo of the burning Twin Towers on its cover page on Thursday, captioned with the words "Here's your something."