Greenblatt to PA cabinet head: Try working with us

Jason Greenblatt, the US Representative for International Negotiations, on Wednesday ripped Palestinian Authority (PA) cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh, who said a day earlier that the Trump administration’s peace plan will be “born dead”.

“Why does the new PA Prime Minister hope for our plan to be ‘born dead’ and for peace to fail? By working with us, perhaps something wonderful can happen for Palestinians. We've repeatedly said this won't just be an economic plan,” Greenblatt tweeted.

“PM Shtayyeh, starting a new job by condemning a plan you haven’t seen is unfair to Palestinians. You have an obligation to first look at an opportunity before you dismiss it. The PA can continue to push us away, but that will do nothing to improve the lives of the Palestinians,” he added in a second tweet.

Shtayyeh, speaking to The Associated Press on Tuesday, rejected the Trump administration’s peace plan and declared, "There are no partners in Palestine for Trump. There are no Arab partners for Trump and there are no European partners for Trump.”

He also stressed that any proposal that ignores key Palestinian demands will be rejected by the international community.

"Where are we going to have the Palestinian state?" he asked. "We are not looking for an entity. We are looking for a sovereign state."

"Palestinians are not interested in economic peace. We are interested in ending occupation," continued Shtayyeh. "Life cannot be enjoyed under occupation."

The PA, which has been boycotting the US ever since President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017, has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Reuters reported that the Trump administration’s peace plan will be unveiled after Israel forms a governing coalition and after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends in early June.

Greenblatt later confirmed the report, tweeting a link to it and adding, “This is an accurate report”.