Arizona exempts smaller companies from BDS ban

Arizona eases rules to a state ban on doing business with companies that boycott Israel in an attempt to avoid potential lawsuits.

Arizona has eased its rules to a state ban on doing business with companies that boycott Israel in an attempt to avoid potential lawsuits, JTA reported on Wednesday.

The amendment would exempt individuals and businesses valued at less than $100,000 or employing fewer than 10 full-time employees from the ban.

In September, a federal district court ruled that the law violates the First Amendment right to boycott.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed the amendment on Tuesday, according to JTA.

The Arizona law, enacted in March 2016, requires that any company that contracts with state or local government in Arizona submit a written certification that it is not currently boycotting Israel and will not do so.

Arizona is one of over 25 states that have passed legislation against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in recent years. These include: Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Texas will also be amending its anti-BDS law, which bans business with Israel boycotters, after the application of the law was vexed by embarrassing incidents and at least one lawsuit.

Last year, a federal judge temporarily blocked the anti-BDS law in Kansas following a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union.