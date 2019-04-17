Haredi rabbi: Secular people aren't happy

Rabbi Gershon Edelstein, a leading Lithuanian-haredi rabbi and the head of the famed haredi Ponovicz Yeshiva, spoke during his weekly Torah class about the results of the elections and the "sanctification of G-d's Name" involved.

"We just had elections for the Knesset, and we had great help from G-d that greatly sanctified His Name," Rabbi Edelstein said. "A huge number of people voted for the truth of Moshe (Moses) and the Torah, that G-d is in charge, and that's a huge sanctification of G-d's Name. And truly, this is not just pious conduct or something special, it's an obligation. To sanctify G-d's Name is an obligation and the entire purpose of creation."

"We've done something good, and it's a huge merit for us. It's an obligation but also a merit, and we merit to see its fruits in this world as well."

However, Rabbi Edelstein said, "we have not yet fulfilled our obligations, because there is a huge number of our Jewish brothers who need support. They're not happy, and they're missing the happiness in life that Torah-observant families who keep Torah and the commandments, Shabbat (the Sabbath), Torah, and prayer - all these things bring happiness and spiritual enjoyment, and there are people who lack them! There are many who lack a happy life, and we need to feel pity for them."

"How can we help them merit this? Thank G-d, there are many people who work in this [field], but the work is still very great, and we need to help more and more [people]! Everyone can have an influence by praying.

"We, too, if we would all pray sincerely, if we would care and if it hurt us, then we would be able to influence the entire public. Prayer has an influence, and it's not a miracle that prayer can help."