This is how haredi party earned its 8th seat

UTJ, the party which dropped from eight seats to seven, regains its eighth seat - by uncovering a small but significant error.

The Ashkenazic-haredi UTJ party dropped from eight Knesset seats to seven, then reclaimed its eighth seat.

According to Kikar Hashabbat, the moment the Likud party received its 36th seat at the expense of UTJ's eighth seat, party activists began working to prove that the drop had been caused by typing errors.

The party's ballot, bearing the Hebrew letter "gimmel," comes just after the Labor party's "emet" ballot, causing several polling stations in haredi neighborhoods to accidentally enter thousands of UTJ votes as votes for the left-wing Labor party.

Senior figures in the Central Elections Committee did not believe that correcting the errors would change the results, but UTJ activists working around the clock proved otherwise, the site said.

On Sunday, the parties received the Central Elections Committee's official protocols, and were told to submit the corrections by Monday at 3:00p.m. On Monday, UTJ submitted its updated statistics, adding several dozen votes.

These were ultimately accepted by Supreme Court Justice Hanan Melcer, and the extra seat was officially approved on Tuesday.