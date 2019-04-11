PA to examine its relations with Israel

PA official Saeb Erekat: Abbas will redefine nature of relations with Israel in light of election results.

Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee, said on Wednesday that "the search for security and stability is a right of all peoples, but not at the expense of undermining the stability and security of the other, but rather by implementing the law and international legitimacy."

Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah, Erekat said that the election results in Israel clearly indicate that "the Israeli voter wants to leave the situation as it is in voting for the continuation of the occupation."

"The Middle East has two options: Stability, security and democracy, or the rise of a new radical movement after ISIS," he added.

Erekat further noted that Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas would hold meetings with the Palestinian leadership in order to define the nature of the relations with the new government that will be established in Israel.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Hamas terrorist organization also commented on the elections in Israel and said the winners in the elections made no difference.

The group vowed to continue fighting against the Jewish state no matter who stands at its helm, asserting that all "Zionist parties represent faces of the same coin."

A statement from Hamas said, "Any government formed is an occupation on our land, and we need to face it with a national will and unified project."

On Tuesday night, shortly after the polls closed in Israel, Erekat said the exit polls showed the vote had been in favor of the “status quo”.

"Israelis have voted to preserve the status quo. They have said no to peace and yes to the occupation,” he said.

Abbas on Tuesday expressed hope that Israel's Knesset elections could help bring peace.

"All that we hope is there will be a just way, a correct way to reach peace," he said, according to AFP.

"We don't need any government that doesn't believe in peace," added Abbas.