Abbas hopes Israeli elections will help bring peace

PA chairman: We don't need a government that doesn't believe in peace.

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday expressed hope that Israel's Knesset elections could help bring peace, AFP reports.

Without supporting a particular candidate, Abbas told journalists he was following the elections and he hoped the new government would understand "peace is in ours, theirs and the world's interests."

"All that we hope is there will be a just way, a correct way to reach peace," he said, according to AFP.

"We don't need any government that doesn't believe in peace," added Abbas.

The Israel-PA peace process has been frozen since 2014, when Abbas breached conditions of talks that were ongoing at the time by unilaterally joining international treaties and conventions.

In February, the PA chairman expressed hope that peace negotiations between Israel and the PA would begin following the election.

But, while Abbas claims he is ready to sit down for peace talks, he has continuously rejected Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s call to sit down for peace negotiations, and has instead chosen to impose preconditions on talks.

Abbas has also rejected the US peace plan being formulated by the Trump administration before it has even been unveiled.