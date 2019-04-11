Bennett and Shaked pass electoral threshold

Counting of soldiers' votes finds that New Right has passed the 3.25% electoral threshold. Feiglin's Zehut will not get in.

The New Right party, headed by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, has passed the 3.25% electoral threshold and will be in the 21st Knesset thanks to the votes of the soldiers.

The counting of the “double envelopes” which contain the votes of soldiers, began on Wednesday night around 11:00 p.m.

The last update, which was posted at 5:44 a.m., gave the New Right party the 3.25 percent it needed to pass the electoral threshold.

In addition, it appears that Moshe Feiglin's Zehut party will not pass the threshold. As of the last update, it received 2.76 percent.

In addition to the votes of soldiers, the so-called “double envelopes” also contain the votes of prisoners, diplomats, state employees living abroad, representatives of Zionist organizations living abroad, people in hospitals, and battered women in shelters who cannot vote in regular polling stations.

On Wednesday evening, in a reference to the party’s situation as it had not yet passed the threshold, Bennett wrote on Twitter, "A sentence of the legendary Teddy Roosevelt trial that has been with me for years: ‘It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better.'"

"'The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; [...] who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.’”

Earlier Wednesday, Bennett said, "We need about 5 percent of the soldiers' votes, compared to the 3 percent we had nationally. It is possible but borderline. It can succeed or fail on the basis of [only] dozens of votes one way or the other," Bennett said.