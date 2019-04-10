Bennett: We won't give up a single vote

'We need about 5% from soldiers, compared to 3% we had nationally. It's possible, but borderline,' says New Right chairman.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the New Right, is waiting for the soldiers' votes to know whether his party will pass the electoral threshold.

"We need about 5 percent of the soldiers' votes, compared to the 3 percent we had nationally. It is possible but borderline. It can succeed or fail on the basis of [only] dozens of votes one way or the other," Bennett said.

A new control room was established in the New Right headquarters to monitor the counting of votes.

"We set up a control room that passes from one ballot box to another and makes note of malfunctions and fraud. We are currently working in the control room. We are fighting. I simply will not let a single vote go and I will not give up for as long as possible," Bennett stressed.