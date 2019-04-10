Bennett: We won't give up a single vote

Education Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the New Right, is waiting for the soldiers' votes to know whether his party will pass the electoral threshold.
"We need about 5 percent of the soldiers' votes, compared to the 3 percent we had nationally. It is possible but borderline. It can succeed or fail on the basis of [only] dozens of votes one way or the other," Bennett said.
A new control room was established in the New Right headquarters to monitor the counting of votes.
"We set up a control room that passes from one ballot box to another and makes note of malfunctions and fraud. We are currently working in the control room. We are fighting. I simply will not let a single vote go and I will not give up for as long as possible," Bennett stressed.