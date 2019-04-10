Pence to Netanyahu: I appreciate your leadership

US Vice President calls Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday evening called Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his election victory.

The US Vice President told the Prime Minister that he appreciates his leadership and joint work with US President Trump to advance the strong alliance between the US and Israel.

Netanyahu thanked Pence for his regards and for his friendship for the State of Israel over the years.

Pence tweeted about his conversation with Netanyahu, writing, “Spoke to Prime Minister Netanyahu and offered my congratulations on his historic victory!”

He added that thanks to US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu, “the bonds between America & Israel have never been stronger. America stands with Israel!”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump called Netanyahu from Air Force One to congratulate him on his election victory. The President warmly congratulated the Prime Minister and the people of Israel.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his great support of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as for the strong stand against the Iranian regime, including the President's recent decision against the Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The two leaders again expressed their appreciation for the abiding friendship between them and their countries. They agreed to continue closely working together in the coming years for both Israel and the United States.