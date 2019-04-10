Trump calls Netanyahu from Air Force One

Trump congratulates PM on election victory in call from Air Force One. Netanyahu thanks Trump for his support of Israel.

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Air Force One to congratulate him on his election victory.

According to the Prime Minister's office, Trump "warmly" congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu and the people of Israel. Netanyahu thanked President Trump for his "tremendous" support of Israel, including the recognition of Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, as well as for his steadfast stand against the Iranian regime, which includes the president's decision Monday against Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

The two leaders reiterated their deep friendship that of their respective countries. The two agreed to continue working together in the coming years closely for Israel and the United States.