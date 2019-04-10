Female terrorist attacks bus security guard

Arab woman from Tulkarm armed with knife attacks guard checking bus on which she traveled. Terrorist arrested after shots fired in air.

An Arab woman from Tulkarm, armed with a knife, attacked a security guard who was checking the bus she traveled on Wednesday afternoon at A-Za'ayyim checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ma'aleh Adumim.

No one was hurt. Security forces carried out protocol for apprehending a suspect, including shooting in the air. The terrorist was arrested and taken for questioning by the Shin Bet.

Earlier today, an Israeli civilian was injured by a hammer thrown at his vehicle near the village of Tekoa in Gush Etzion.

He was evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. IDF soldiers are searching the area for suspects.