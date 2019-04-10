Pompeo refuses to back two-state solution

In testimony before Senate, Pompeo says Israelis and Palestinians will decide how to resolve the conflict.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday refused to reaffirm US support for a Palestinian state.

Testifying before a Senate subcommittee, Pompeo declined to respond when Democrats asked him to back a two-state solution, AFP reported.

"Ultimately the Israelis and Palestinians will decide how to resolve this," Pompeo replied.

The Secretary of State said that President Donald Trump's aides Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt would soon lay out a proposal "to resolve a problem that's been going on for decades and decades that previous administrations couldn't solve."

"We're hopeful that we have some ideas that are different, unique, which will allow the Israelis and the Palestinian people to come to a resolution of the conflict," Pompeo added.

The “Deal of the Century”, as the name by which the Trump administration’s peace plan has come to be known, is set to be unveiled soon, now that the elections in Israel have ended.

While the plan has not yet been made public, Kushner recently discussed it in an interview with Sky News in Arabic.

While Kushner did not get into many specifics, he did say the plan “is very detailed and will focus on delineating the border and providing solutions to the main issues that are controversial and will be appropriate for the current situation on the ground.”

The Palestinian Authority (PA) insists that a two-state solution is the only solution to the decades long conflict with Israel, but Trump has not committed to that solution.

Several months ago, during a meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Trump said he thought a "two-state solution" was the best way to solve the Israel-Palestinian Arab conflict.

He later qualified those comments and said that, while he still thinks the two-state solution is the way, he would be fine with whatever solution the two sides agree upon.

The PA has been boycotting the US ever since Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December of 2017 and has rejected the US peace plan before it has even been unveiled.