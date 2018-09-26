Trump: 'We're with Israel 100%'

US President Donald Trump met Wednesday with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump said the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem was something which "I guess was controversial, but it's turned out to be very positive in many ways."

He expressed his support for "everything Israel is doing as far as their defense is concerned."

"We're with Israel 100%," he said.

Netanyahu gave Trump a "manifold thank you" for his wide-ranging support of Israel.

"First, thank you for your strong words yesterday in the General Assembly against the corrupt terrorist regime in Iran. You back up your strong words with strong actions. And I think the fact that you've brought American sanctions to bear has cut the cash machine of Iran and its campaign of conquest and carnage in the Middle East," he said.

"Second, I want to thank you for the extraordinary support you've shown for Israel in the UN. No one has backed Israel like you do, and we appreciate it.

"Third, this is the first time we meet after the American embassy has been moved to Jerusalem. You've changed history, and touched our hearts.

"Fourth and last, I want to say how much I appreciate your robust support for Israel's right to self-defense. Israel will continue to do what is necessary to defend ourselves against Iranian aggression in Syria , Lebanon, anywhere else. We have no doubt that, as we do so, we'll enjoy the support of President Donald Trump and the USA."

"The American-Israeli alliance has never been stronger," Netanyahu asserted. "It's stronger than ever before under your leadership. I look forward to working with you and your team to advance our common interests, security, prosperity, and peace with Israel's neighbors and the region. We can do it with you."