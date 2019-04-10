Netanyahu: A night of tremendous victory

PM promises to form a nationalist government quickly. "I am working day and night for you and for our country."

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived at the Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday night to celebrate with hundreds of activists.

Exit polls give the Likud party between 33 and 35 seats with the right-wing bloc leading the way in the number of seats.

“You remember 23 years ago, it was the first time that Sara and I stood here, and here we are doing it again, thanks to you and for you!” he said.

“I'm very excited tonight, it's a night of tremendous victory. I'm telling you - this is a huge achievement, almost inconceivable. Under impossible conditions, the Likud has grown dramatically."

“The people of Israel again showed their trust in me, for the fifth time, and even greater trust.”

“Already tonight I have begun talks with heads of the right-wing parties, our natural partners. Already tonight, almost all of them declared publicly that they will recommend me to form the next government. I intend to finish the job quickly in order to establish a nationalist, stable government.”

“It will be a right-wing government, but I intend to be the prime minister of all the citizens of Israel. Right and left, Jews and non-Jews alike. All the citizens of Israel,” he stressed.

"We face tremendous challenges – in security, economy, society, foreign relations. Security challenges and challenges to the normalization and peace with the Arab world. I am sure that by joining forces we will be able to meet all these challenges."





Loading....



