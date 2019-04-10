Channel 13 News updated its exit poll on Tuesday night, with the update now showing that the Likud party leads with 35 seats, followed by Blue and White with 34, Shas with eight seats, and United Torah Judaism with seven.

The Labor Party wins six seats, the Hadash-Ta'al party has six, and Yisrael Beytenu has six as well.

The Union of Right-Wing parties has five seats, Meretz has four, and Ra’am-Balad has four seats as well.

The New Right, Zehut, and Gesher do not pass the electoral threshold.

The Channel 12 News exit poll found that the Blue and White party is the largest party in Israel with 37 seats. Likud follows 33 seats, Ra’am-Balad with six seats, Hadash-Ta’al with six seats, the Labor Party with six seats and Shas with six as well.

Meretz has five seats, United Torah Judaism with seven seats, the Union of Right-Wing Parties - 5, Moshe Kahlon’s Kulanu with four seats, Yisrael Beytenu with five seats.

Gesher, the New Right and Zehut do not pass the threshold.

An exit poll by Kan 11 News gives the Likud 36 seats, Blue and White 37, and Labor 8.

Hadash-Ta'al - 6 seats, United Torah Judaism - 7 seats, the Union of Right-Wing Parties - 5 seats, Shas - 7, Meretz - 5, Kulanu - 5 seats, Yisrael Beytenu - 4.

The New Right, Ra’am-Balad, Zehut and Gehser do not pass the threshold.