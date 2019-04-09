Brazilian President: I haven't changed my mind on embassy

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said in an interview with a local radio station on Monday that he had not changed his mind about the relocation of the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem, though he did not provide a timeline for the move.

Bolsonaro, who visited Israel last week, announced that Brazil would be opening a trade office with diplomatic status in Jerusalem but did not say the embassy would be relocated from Tel Aviv to the Israeli capital.

Bolsonaro announced after his election that he intended to uphold his campaign promise and move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.

Before his arrival in Israel, the Brazilian president fueled speculation that his government might renege on his campaign promise to move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem, after he told local reporters his government might open a “business office” in Jerusalem.

In announcing the trade office in Jerusalem, Brazil’s Foreign Minister, Ernesto Araujo, said the move would not come in place of the promised embassy move – but would be the first step towards an embassy relocation.

Arab leaders have condemned Bolsonaro’s plan to relocate the embassy to Jerusalem and have pressured him not to go through with it.

The Arab League recently warned Bolsonaro that moving the embassy to Jerusalem would be a setback for relations with Arab countries.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) envoy to Brazil warned recently that moving Brazil’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be an "attack" on Palestinian people and a breach of international law.