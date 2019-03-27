PA: Brazil embassy relocation an 'attack' on Palestinians

PA envoy to Brazil warns against moving that country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) envoy to Brazil said on Tuesday that moving that country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be an "attack" on Palestinian people and a breach of international law, AFP reports.

The comments by the envoy, Ibrahim Alzeben, come days before Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro makes an official visit to Israel.

"Moving the embassy of any country... is a violation of international law and an attack on the Palestinian people," Alzeben told AFP.

Bolsonaro announced after his election that he intended to uphold his campaign promise and move the Brazilian embassy to Jerusalem.

While Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu hailed Bolsonaro's announcement, Arab leaders have condemned the move and have pressured Bolsonaro not to go through with it.

The Arab League recently warned Bolsonaro that moving his country’s embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would be a setback for relations with Arab countries.

Bolsonaro’s announcement has raised fears the shift could endanger Brazil's valuable meat exports to Arab markets.

The country’s foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, told reporters last week the government was "still studying" the plan.

"The issue of Jerusalem is very important, it is part of the essence of what this new relationship with Israel may mean, we are still studying the way that (decision) will be taken," Araujo said.

The shift must be in line with "other policies in the region to make it clear that, if it were the case, it would be a positive movement, as part of Brazil's contribution to peace and stability," he added.

Bolsonaro’s visit to Israel is scheduled to take place between March 31 and April 3. Alzeben said the Brazilian leader had been invited to visit the PA as well, but he had not responded.