'Israel-US science collabo sure to bring incredible discoveries'

President Rivlin on Sunday hosted the signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement between the Israel National Academy of Sciences and Humanities and the American National Academy of Sciences. President of the National Academy of Sciences and Humanities Professor Nili Cohen, President of the National Academy of Sciences Professor Marcia McNutt and Sir Len Blavatnik also participated in the ceremony. The scientific cooperation between the two academies has been made possible with the support of the Blavatnik Family Foundation.

The National Academy of Sciences is a non-profit organization based in Washington, DC, which provides independent, objective advice to the nation on matters related to science and technology, is committed to furthering science in America and which provides scientific advice to the government ‘whenever called upon’. The Israel National Academy of Sciences and Humanities is the senior body in the Israeli scientific community. Founded in 1961, it brings together the best scientists in Israel to advance scientific discovery, to advise the government on national science policy and planning, to cooperate with international partners and to represent Israeli science in the international arena.

“Today marks the beginning of an official partnership between our National Academies, in the hope of many more decades of mutual collaboration,” said the president. “The friendship between our two countries is deep and long-lasting. Israel and the U.S. are at the forefront of scientific research, each in its own right. Our joined efforts are sure to bring us incredible discoveries.”

“Sitting here with us today are the presidents of the Israeli and American National Academies,” he continued. “Both are well known researchers, highly respected in their fields, and both are women. A hundred years ago, no one would have thought this to be possible. It makes me proud to know that the Israeli and American National Academies share a commitment to increase diversity in academia.”