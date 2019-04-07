J Street head: Israeli right has no interest in peace

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of American lobby J Street, slams Netanyahu for 'clear intent to cross red line of annexation.'

Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the American lobby J Street, slammed Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statement promising to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

“Netanyahu's statement ends all doubt - the right intends to annex and occupy the West Bank permanently. They have no interest in peace, simply in Palestinian surrender. No more excuses for US politicians and American Jewish establishment. Time for loud, principled opposition,” Ben-Ami tweeted Saturday night.

Ben-Ami also referred to a Tweet by Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg calling Netanyahu’s announcement a “provocation harmful to Israeli, Palestinian and American interests.”

“As Netanyahu announces clear intent to cross the red line of annexation - vital for all serious presidential candidates to join @PeteButtigieg in making clear that this will not be acceptable to the United States,” Ben-Ami wrote.