Lapid: Netanyahu is lying, I'm against the nuclear deal

Blue and White leader blasts Netanyahu: He takes a quarter of a word that someone said and turns it into one big lie.

MK Yair Lapid, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, on Friday blasted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and accused him of lying.

Lapid spoke to Kan 11 News shortly after a meeting in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron which was criticized by the Likud due its timing, four days before next Tuesday’s Knesset elections.

Commenting on the Lapid-Macron meeting, a source close to Netanyahu told Kan News, "It is no surprise that Macron - who is leading the nuclear agreement with Iran - met during the election campaign with Lapid who supported the agreement.”

“The Prime Minister is lying - I am against the nuclear deal,” Lapid said in the TV interview. "I proved in videos that I never supported the nuclear agreement - he always takes a quarter of a word that someone said and turns it into one big lie. Netanyahu lies the same way he breathes."

On his meeting with the French President four days before the elections, he said, "It is a good thing that Israeli leaders meet with world leaders. I did not say a bad word about Netanyahu meeting with Trump and Putin. Therefore, it doesn’t have to be bad for anyone that I told Macron that the nuclear agreement with Iran is a bad thing. What is good for Israel should make everyone happy.”

"I congratulated Netanyahu for achieving American recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights - because it is a good thing for the country," Lapid added. "Therefore, if I can mobilize Macron for what is happening in Gaza and Syria, that's a good thing. Always ask yourself what is good for the State of Israel, it will make life a lot better."

Lapid also commented on the calls for him to give up his agreement with Benny Gantz to rotate the role of Prime Minister should Blue and White head the government. Internal polls conducted by several parties have shown that if Lapid gives up the rotation deal, the Blue and White party will gain seats, snatching 2-3 seats from the right-wing bloc.

"The issue has been examined, other polls have made it clear that no mandate will be lost,” Lapid claimed. “Israeli politics are so ugly that people do not recognize friendships. It's just a spin by the Labor Party. [Avi] Gabbay is terrified of the idea that he would win just eight seats."

