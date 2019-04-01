Lapid won't give up on rotation for premiership

MK Lapid refuses to give up chance of being PM, insists move won't bring 'even one' additional vote.

Gantz (L) and Lapid (R) plan to rotate premiership between them

MK Yair Lapid, one of the Blue and White party's heads, is under pressure to give up the rotation deal for the seat of Prime Minister, Israel Hayom reported.

Currently, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz is set to rotate the role of PM with Lapid.

However, internal polls conducted by several parties have shown that if Lapid gives up the rotation deal, the Blue and White party will gain seats, snatching 2-3 seats from the right-wing bloc.

Despite the promise of additional seats, Lapid has so far resisted the pressure, on Sunday announcing that the rotation deal will continue as planned.

"Real polls, not made up polls, have shown that there is not even one person who will change his vote to Blue and White if I leave," Lapid said.