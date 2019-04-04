Poll: Likud leads with 31 seats, Blue and White - 30

Blue and White would be in second place with 30 seats, and the Labor Party and Hadash-Ta'al would tie for third place with eight seats each.

A poll published by Kan News on Thursday showed that Likud would be the largest party in Israel with 31 seats in the next Knesset if the elections were held today.

Blue and White would be in second place with 30 seats, and the Labor Party and Hadash-Ta'al would tie for third place, winning eight seats each.

The New Right would win six Knesset seats, and the same number would be received by United Torah Judaism, the Union of Right-Wing Parties, Meretz and Zehut.

Kulanu would win five seats, Shas would win four, and the Balad-United Arab List would win four seats as well.

According to this poll, the haredi right-wing bloc with Zehut would win a majority of 64 seats, while the left-wing bloc together with the Arabs would win only 56 seats.

If the rotation for the position of prime minister between Ganz and Lapid would be canceled, the results of the vote would change, and Blue and White would be the largest party in the Knesset. Blue and White - 33, Likud - 30, Labor - 8, Hadash-Ta'al - 8, New Right - 6, Union of Right-Wing Parties - 6, United Torah Judaism - 6, Kulanu - 5, Meretz - 5, Zehut- 5, Shas - 4, and the Balad-United Arab List - 4.

The survey was conducted by the TNS KANTAR Israel Institute, using statistical methods known for conducting surveys among a representative sample of the adult population in Israel. The survey, conducted by telephone and via the Internet was filled out by 1,295 participants out of 5,183 who were asked to complete it. The sampling error was 2.5%.

An earlier poll conducted by the Midgam institute in cooperation with iPanel of Dr. Mina Tzemach and Mano Geva showed the Blue and White party defeating the Likud 30 seats to 26 seats.