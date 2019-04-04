Poll: Blue and White retakes the lead

Right maintains 64 seat majority, but Likud trails Blue and White party by 4 seats according to latest poll.

A new poll published on Thursday showed that if the elections were held today, Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party would win 30 seats while the Likud party lead by Prime Minister Netanyahu would place second with 26 mandates.

The Labor party would place third with 10 seats, the Hadash-Ta'al and United Torah Judaism lists would finish with seven seats each.

The New Right would win six seats, while the Shas, United Right, Zehut, Meretz, Yisrael Beiteinu, and Kulanu parties would receive five seats each.

The Balad-United Arab List would win four seats while the Gesher party of Orly Levi Abekasis would not cross the electoral threshold.

The left-wing bloc would still fall short despite the Blue and White party's lead, the poll showed. The Right-wing bloc would maintain a majority of 64 seats to the left's 56 seats.

The results of the latest poll differ greatly from a poll published yesterday in Haaretz which showed the Likud defeating the Blue and White party by 30 seats to 27 seats.