Danon warns: Gazan children to be used as human shields

Israeli Amb. Danon calls on United Nations to act before Hamas uses Gazan children as human shields during upcoming border riots.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon on Friday demanded the United Nations Security Council and UN Secretary General António Guterres act to protect Gazan children from being used as human shields.

This weekend marks one year of Gazan riots on the Gaza-Israel border. Hamas plans to "celebrate" the anniversary with violent riots and deliberate provocations - expected to include violence - on Saturday. Children will be used as human shields.

The weekly border riots include hurling firebombs, flaming tires, rocks, and explosives at IDF forces stationed on the border.

"Hamas' activities tell us of their intentions," Danon wrote, calling on the UN to condemn Hamas and act before the terror group can carry out its plans.

"They canceled school for Gaza children, so that they can participate in the riots on the border on Saturday, and as usual they intend to use them as human shields. They even promised to pay the [children's] families if they are injured.".