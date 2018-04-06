

IDF seizes grenades, explosives on Gaza border Dozens of explosives found after being hurled at IDF troops during Gaza riots.

IDF spokesperson grenade IDF troops on Monday morning identified a number of grenades, firebombs and a pipe bomb that terrorists had hurled from the Gaza Strip near the technical fence adjacent to the Karni Crossing in the northern Gaza Strip.



The IDF stated that discovery of these items, which add to the dozens of explosive devices and grenades that have been hurled towards IDF soldiers during the violent riots that have been taking place over the last number of weeks, is additional proof that the violent riots led by the Hamas terror organization aim to harm IDF troops and Israeli civilians and are truly of a most violent nature. IDF spokesperson grenade IDF spokesperson firebomb













