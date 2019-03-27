Former DM: Benny Gantz isn't a partner for anything

Former DM Liberman says Gantz is 'not worthy' due to how he commanded Gaza war, promises not to sit in gov't led by Blue and White party.

Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) told Israel Hayom that he will not sit in a government led by the Blue and White party's Benny Gantz.

"We don't see that as an option," he said. "I heard [MK] Ofer Shelah (Blue and White), who said he won't rule out creating a blocking bloc with the Arab parties."

"Gantz is not a partner for anything. As a person, he's a good person. But because of how he commanded Operation Protective Edge, he's not worthy. "

In January, a statement from the New Right party pointed out that during Gantz's term as IDF Chief of Staff, Hamas managed to "dig about 30 terrorist tunnels from Gaza into the territory of the State of Israel." During that time, Gantz "did not initiate anything, did not push for a solution. Just fell asleep on duty. For 50 days he hesitated, showed no initiative, showed no creativity, and failed to defeat Hamas."

Liberman also pointed out that Gantz has no experience in politics.

"He's never run a civil system before," Liberman said. "I was Foreign Minister, Defense Minister, Energy Minister, Infrastructure Minister. He's someone with zero experience."