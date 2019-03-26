Bennett: 'Nonsense' to bomb empty buildings

Education Minister: 'Bombing an empty building and then feeling good as if this is what is deterring Hamas is nonsense - it does not work.'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right), who stayed overnight at Kibbutz Alumim near the Gaza Strip, said Tuesday that he "expects the prime minister to give the IDF an order to sever Hamas from its capabilities and then to preserve" that situation.

In a meeting with the residents, Bennett said the method of “bombing an empty building and then feeling good as if this is what is deterring Hamas is nonsense - it does not work."

At the same time, Yediot Aharonot military correspondent Yossi Yehoshua criticized the fact that Israel does not confirm whether a "ceasefire" has been achieved with Hamas.

After no rockets were fired at Israel from 3:00 am, Yehoshua wrote on Twitter: "Exactly five hours without an emergency siren. As always in Israel, they do not approve the ceasefire, but if it was accepted without the cessation of the events along the fence, the incendiary balloons and the explosives, and the violent events planned on Friday, we have lost again."