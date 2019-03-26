IDF attacks 15 terrorist targets in Gaza

In retaliation for rocket fire, Israeli warplanes attack terror targets belonging to both Hamas and the Islamic Jihad.

Israeli warplanes attacked some 15 terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip overnight Monday, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

Among the targets that were attacked were a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Beit Hanoun and a military compound belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Beit Lahiya.

The attack was carried out in retaliation for the rocket fire at Israeli territory.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for all the goings on in and out of the Gaza Strip. The IDF is determined to carry out the task of protecting the citizens of Israel and is prepared for various scenarios and intensifying its operations as necessary," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Meanwhile, dozens of rockets continued to be fired into the Gaza envelope, even after reports of a ceasefire with Hamas.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that from 10:00 p.m. until 2:45 a.m., about 30 launches were identified from the Gaza Strip towards the communities in the area.

Iron Dome intercepted a number of the launches. The rest exploded in open areas.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., a barrage was fired at the Eshkol Regional Council.