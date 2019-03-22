Erekat: Trump's move will cause bloodshed

PLO Secretary General blasts Trump over his call for the US to officially recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Secretary General Saeb Erekat on Thursday blasted US President Donald Trump over his call for the US to officially recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

In a tweet, Erekat claimed the move would result in regional “destabilization and bloodshed”.

“Yesterday president Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Today for regional stability he wants to make sure that the occupied Syrian Golan Heights be under Israel’s sovereignty. What shall tomorrow bring? Certain destabilization and bloodshed in our region,” he wrote.

In a tweet earlier on Thursday, Trump wrote, "After 52 years it is time for the United States to fully recognize Israel’s Sovereignty over the Golan Heights, which is of critical strategic and security importance to the State of Israel and Regional Stability!"

The move was welcomed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu who called Trump's announcement a "Purim miracle."

Similarly, a host of Republican US lawmakers praised Trump for the move.

On the flip side, Turkey criticized Trump, with its Foreign Minister saying, “Attempts by the US to legitimize Israel's actions against international law will only lead to more violence and pain in the region. Turkey supports Syria's territorial integrity.”