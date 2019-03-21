Netanyahu to Trump: You made history

PM speaks with US President, thanks him for Golan decision.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with US President Donald Trump shortly after the president called on the US to "fully recognize" Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

In a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Netanyahu called Trump's announcement a "Purim miracle."

"President Trump has just made history," Netanyahu said. "I called him. I thanked him on behalf of the people of Israel."

"He did it again," Netanyahu observed. "First he recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the embassy here. Then he pulled out of the disastrous Iran treaty and reimposed sanctions. But now he did something of equal historic importance: he recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights."

"He did so at a time when Iran is trying to use Syria as a platform to attack and destroy Israel. The message that President Trump has given the world is that America stands by Israel.

"We're celebrating [the holiday of] Purim, when, 2,500 years ago, other Persians, led by Haman, tried to destroy the Jewish people. They failed then. And today, 2,500 years later, again, Persians, led by Khamenei, are trying to destroy the Jewish people and the Jewish State. They are going to fail again," he said.